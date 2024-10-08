San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 7, 2024: Above normal temperatures continue this week

Every day in October so far has set a record high! Today we set record highs in Campo at 102 and Alpine at 98 while we tied daily records in Ramona at 101 and Borrego Springs at 109 degrees.

Temperatures are still trending 10 to 15 degrees above average away from the coast, with slow but gradual cooling into the weekend; despite the cool down, temperatures will remain above normal. By Sunday, temperatures will be near to about 5 degrees above average, with greater cooling by Monday when it will be feeling more like fall.

I'm forecasting another record-hot day in Borrego Springs tomorrow, and we'll be just a degree or two shy in Campo, Alpine, and Ramona.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts has been extended to 8pm Tuesday for high temperatures between 107 and 110 degrees.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the inland valleys and the Heat Advisory for the mountains expire at 8 p.m. today.

Low clouds and patchy dense fog will continue near the coast to 5 to 10 miles inland and visibility may drop to a quarter of a mile or less at times. Most areas will clear out by mid to late morning, but stubborn clouds will linger at some beaches into the afternoon. That will keep temperatures more comfortable along the coast, staying in the 70s and even 60s for areas that see limited clearing.

A trough of low pressure will develop over the Pacific by midweek, pushing the ridge farther east and ushering in the cooling trend. Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend when we'll see 80s inland, 70s and 80s in the mountains, 90s in the deserts and not much change at the coast still in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-79°

Inland: 88-98°

Mountains: 83-98°

Deserts: 108-110°

