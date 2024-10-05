San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 4, 2024: Ramping up the heat this weekend

Today was the fourth record hot day in a row for Campo at 103, Lake Cuyamaca at 92 and Palomar Mountain at 91 degrees. After a minor dip in temperatures today, we warm back up this weekend, trending 10 to 20 degrees above average inland to the deserts.

I'm forecasting another record-hot day in Campo, Lake Cuyamaca, Palomar Mountain, Ramona and Borrego Springs. More records are expected through Monday.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the inland and deserts continues until 8pm Monday. Expect inland highs between 90 and 103 degrees while the deserts will soar between 107 and 114 degrees. Morning lows will remain warm for the foothills, in the 70s, while the deserts will only dip between 73 to 89 degrees.

The Heat Advisory for the mountains continues until 8pm Monday for highs between 86 to 104 degrees and sunrise temperatures starting between 63 to 73 degrees.

Low clouds and patchy dense fog will be possible each morning, mainly near the coast to 5 to 10 miles inland. Most areas will clear out by mid to late morning, but stubborn clouds will linger at some beaches into the afternoon. That will keep temperatures more comfortable along the coast, staying in the 70s and even 60s for areas that see limited clearing.

The heat peaks on Sunday, but it will be nearly as hot on Monday, and even Tuesday, temperatures remain 10 to 15 degrees above average.

A trough of low pressure will develop over the Pacific by midweek, pushing the ridge farther east and ushering in a major drop in temperatures. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler by Wednesday, and the cooling will continue into the end of the week. That will take us into the 70s at the coast and mountains, 80s inland, and 90s in the deserts.

Despite the drop in temperatures, highs will still trend a few degrees above average even into the end of the week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-82°

Inland: 88-102°

Mountains: 87-103°

Deserts: 109-114°

