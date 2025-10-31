San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 30, 2025: Halloween morning fog, not as hot afternoon

It was another record hot day! We set record highs in Ramona (93), Campo (92) and tied in Borrego Springs (94) while Alpine was shy of a record high by just one degree at 92 degrees. Highs were up to 15 degrees above normal.

Fog will reach the coast and spread inland tonight into Friday morning with areas of dense fog leading to poor visibility. You may want to leave early tomorrow if you need to get somewhere on time, and check your airline if you have a flight to see if there are any delays.

Temperatures drop back near average along the coast for Halloween with uneven clearing of the marine layer into the afternoon with some areas getting more sun than others. It won't be as hot elsewhere but temperatures will still be 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

It will be quite mild for trick-or-treaters, with temperatures in the 60s for the coast, inland and mountains and mostly low-80s in the deserts by 7pm.

Overnight and morning clouds and patchy fog will continue through the weekend with little change in daytime temperatures across the county.

Fair weather sticks around into early next week with mostly 70s for the coast and mountains, 80s inland and low-90s in the deserts. Cooler for the second half of the week with temperatures trending near average across the county by Thursday. Expect 70s for the coast and valleys, 60s in the mountains and 80s in deserts.

We fall back this Sunday for Daylight Saving Time, so be sure to move your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

