San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 29, 2025: Another record hot day on tap

Today was record hot! Daily high temperature records were set in Chula Vista (94), Escondido (98), Vista (94), Ramona (97), and tied in Alpine (93) and Campo (92). Highs were up to 20 degrees above normal.

Patchy fog may form along the coast by Thursday morning but won't be as widespread as Wednesday. Fog will spread father inland with areas of dense fog for some coast and valleys Thursday night into Friday morning.

Thursday won't be a quite as hot but temperatures remain 5 to 15 degrees above normal. I'm forecasting record highs in Campo and Ramona again and getting close in Borrego Springs and Alpine.

It will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler from Wednesday to Friday, which is Halloween! Despite the drop in temperatures, highs will remain near to 10 degrees above normal.

It will be quite mild for trick-or-treaters, with temperatures in the 60s for the coast and mountains, in the low-70s dropping into the mid-60s inland, and mostly low-80s in the deserts.

The marine layer and fog will spread farther inland by Friday morning with dense fog for some coast and valleys.

Fair weather sticks around into next week with mostly 70s for the coast and mountains, 80s inland and low-90s in the deserts.

We fall back this Sunday for Daylight Saving Time, so be sure to move your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 80-93°

Mountains: 71-88°

Deserts: 92-94°

