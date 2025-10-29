San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 28, 2025: Record heat Wednesday

It was much hotter today with temperatures inland soaring into the 90s this afternoon; in fact, Ramona was shy of the daily record high by just one degree, hitting 96 degrees.

Wednesday will be even hotter, with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal. I'm forecasting a record high in Ramona at 97 degrees and possible records in Escondido, Alpine and Chula Vista.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the inland communities until 7pm Wednesday, but may be extended through Thursday as highs remain mostly in the low-90s.

High pressure coupled with mild Santa Ana winds are the reason for the heat. Wind gusts today reached near 60mph in some mountain locations with humidity levels between 5 and 20% away from the coast. The winds peaked today while the heat and dry conditions peak tomorrow. Easterly gusts of 15 to 30mph still possible inland to the mountains Wednesday. These hot, dry, and breezy conditions lead to elevated fire danger.

It's possible to see patchy dense fog near the coast overnight into Wednesday morning, with it more likely on Thursday and Friday mornings.

It will be about 10 degrees cooler from Wednesday to Friday, which is Halloween! Despite the drop in temperatures, highs will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal inland to the deserts.

Warmer over the weekend with mid to upper-80s inland, mostly 70s for the coast and mountains and low-90s in the deserts. Warm weather continues into next week.

We fall back this Sunday for Daylight Saving Time, so be sure to move your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

