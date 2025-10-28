San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 27, 2025: Warming up with Santa Ana winds

Winds turn offshore tomorrow with mild Santa Ana winds through Wednesday, leading to much warmer temperatures and elevated fire danger.

Patchy dense fog will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning, which may slow the morning commute. Temperatures warm quickly as the winds turn offshore with highs soaring 3 to 13 degrees above normal. It will be even warmer on Wednesday with some areas near record highs, like Ramona, Vista, Chula Vista, Alpine, and Palomar Mountain.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the inland communities from 11am Tuesday until 7pm Wednesday, with the heat peaking on Wednesday up to 95 degrees. This advisory may get extended to Thursday as temperatures remain near 90 degrees.

Winds will build tomorrow with inland and mountain communities expecting easterly gusts of 20 to 45mph. Humidity will drop between 5 and 20% away from the coast with these warm, dry and gusty conditions leading to elevated fire danger.

It will be about 10 degrees cooler from Wednesday to Friday, which is Halloween! Despite the drop in temperatures, highs will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal inland to the deserts.

Warmer over the weekend when temperatures near 90 degrees again inland by Sunday, with mid-70s to low-80s at the coast, 70s in the mountains and low-90s in the deserts.

We fall back this Sunday for Daylight Saving Time, so be sure to move your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-84°

Inland: 80-92°

Mountains: 70-86°

Deserts: 89-93°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.