San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 25, 2024: Drastic change in the weather next week

It was a warm day after a foggy start this morning. Patchy dense fog will be possible again tomorrow morning with more high clouds in the mix during the day, but still warm. Cool mornings with warm afternoons will be the trend through Sunday. Temperatures will trend mostly 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Temperatures will plummet 5 to 25 degrees next week, trending 5 to 15 degrees below average as a trough of low pressure dives south. Tuesday will be the coolest day, with 60s for most coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains, and even 70s in the deserts.

There is a slight chance of drizzle to light rain on Monday and Tuesday, mostly in the overnight and morning hours, due to an enhanced marine layer, anywhere from the coast to the mountains.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts early next week with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph.

Wednesday will bring better clearing of the marine layer, but temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees below average through Halloween. Expect cool conditions for trick-or-treaters at night!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-79°

Inland: 82-90°

Mountains: 75-89°

Deserts:94-98°

