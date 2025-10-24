San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 24, 2025: Deepening marine layer this weekend

It was a warm day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for most of the county, which is near to 5 degrees above normal.

The marine layer deepens Friday night into Saturday morning and even more so into Sunday morning as a storm passes by to the north. It will be cooler by Sunday and we may see patchy drizzle in the morning.

This weekend you can expect upper-60s to mid-70s at the coast, mid-70s to low-80s inland, 70s and 60s in the mountains, and upper-80s to low-90s in the desert.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Saturday and Sunday with westerly gusts of 20 to 35mph.

Warming up quickly next week with above normal temperatures by Tuesday, when we'll see mid-70s to low-80s at the coast, mid to upper-80s inland, low to mid-70s in the mountains, and upper 80s to mid-90s in the deserts.

The warm and sunny weather will continue into Halloween with pleasant conditions for trick-or-treaters. You can expect highs in the 70s and 80s for most of the county for the holiday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 74-83°

Mountains: 68-82°

Deserts: 90-94°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.