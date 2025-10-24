San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 23, 2025: Warmer Friday with morning coastal fog

The marine layer will be slower to return tonight and will be shallower and confined to the coast Friday morning leading to areas of fog. Clouds will clear by mid to late morning, and it will be warmer through Saturday, with Friday the warmest day.

The marine layer deepens Friday night into Saturday morning and even more so into Sunday morning as a storm passes by to the north. It will be cooler by Sunday and we may see patchy drizzle in the morning.

This weekend you can expect upper-60s to mid-70s at the coast, mid-70s to low-80s inland, 70s and 60s in the mountains, and upper-80s to low-90s in the desert.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts late Saturday through Monday, peaking Sunday, as the storm passes by. Expect westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph.

Warming up quickly next week with above normal temperatures by Tuesday, when we'll see mid-70s to low-80s at the coast, mid to upper-80s inland, low to mid-70s in the mountains, and low-90s in the deserts.

The warm and sunny weather will continue into Halloween with pleasant conditions for trick-or-treaters.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 76-86°

Mountains: 71-86°

Deserts: 92-95°

