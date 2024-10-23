San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 23, 2024: Coastal fog returns, warm afternoons

It was a warm day across the county, with temperatures topping out 5 to nearly 15 degrees above normal. Coastal clouds and fog will return tonight, with patchy dense fog through the morning commute Thursday.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each night and morning through Tuesday, and areas of fog will spread farther inland each morning, with patchy dense fog at times. Be sure to leave time for travel for your morning commutes.

Temperatures only drop slightly on Thursday, with minor day-to-day changes through the weekend. Cool mornings with warm afternoons will be the trend through Sunday. Temperatures will trend mostly 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Temperatures plummet 5 to locally 20 degrees next week, trending 5 to 10 degrees below average. The marine layer will also take longer to clear as a trough of low pressure replaces the ridge of high pressure that is bringing the warm air this week.

There is a small chance of drizzle to light rain on Monday and Tuesday, mostly in the overnight and morning hours, due to an enhanced marine layer. Gusty winds will target the mountain and deserts early next week with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph.

Tuesday will be the coolest day with minor warming beginning Wednesday under sunnier skies.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-78°

Inland: 82-89°

Mountains: 75-87°

Deserts: 94-97°

