San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 19, 2026: Cooling off with rain mid to late this week

Weather Headlines:



Patchy fog Tuesday morning

Beach Hazards Statement through 11pm Tuesday for elevated surf and strong rip currents

Pacific storm brings a chance of rain, possibly as early as Tuesday in the mountains, but mostly late Wednesday through Thursday

Slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday

Temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees below average Thursday

Warming up with Santa Ana winds this weekend

Low clouds and patchy fog possible for the Tuesday morning commute, with clouds clearing to sunny skies through the morning. A pleasant Tuesday on tap with temperatures trending near to slightly above average across the county.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been extended until 11pm Tuesday for waves of 3 to 8 feet and strong rip currents.

A cold Pacific storm will bring a slight chance of sprinkles to a stray shower over the mountains by Tuesday afternoon, with rain becoming more scattered by Wednesday evening. The most widespread rain arrives on Thursday morning along with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Periods of rain will continue during the day Thursday.

Preliminary forecast rainfall totals will average between .50 to an inch and isolated higher totals, especially if and where thunderstorms form.

Temperatures will plummet 5 to 15 degrees below average by Thursday when we'll see 60s for most coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Wednesday into Thursday with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph.

Warmer weather moves in by the weekend as Santa Ana winds return. At this point, it looks like a mild event with winds not as strong as last Friday. This weekend we'll see 70s and 80s for most of the county and 60s in the mountains.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-81°

Inland: 79-86°

Mountains: 64-80°

Deserts: 87-89°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.