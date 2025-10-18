San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 17, 2025: Warm weekend

Cool nights and mornings with warm days will be the trend through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be trending near to 7 degrees above normal from the coast to the mountains, still slightly below average in the deserts until Monday.

Most of the county will wake up in the 50s Saturday morning then warm into the 70s and 80s.

The marine layer will return overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, leading to milder morning temperatures. Clouds will quickly clear to sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures.

Cooler starting Tuesday, but still pleasant with widespread 70s. A storm will stall offshore, forming a cut-off low, that will move over Southern California at some point next week, bringing a chance of light rain. For now, the best chance of a little rain looks to be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

A colder Pacific storm may bring a better chance for widespread rain the following week, but this far out, confidence is low.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-83°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 64-81°

Deserts: 85-89°

