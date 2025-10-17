San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 17, 2025: Cooler start to a pleasant Friday!

We made it to Friday everyone!

It’s a bit of a cold start- but at least we aren’t seeing areas reach the 30s like yesterday.

We are waking up to 40s and 50s across the county.

Be prepared to grab a jacket this morning, then ditch it by this afternoon.

We will warm up quickly today as the sun comes out.

Coastal spots will be in the mid to low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Inland areas will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our mountains will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, while our deserts will remain below average in the mid 80s.

We will see this warming trend continue into the weekend.

Expect temps in the 70s and 80s across the county!

Our marine layer will move back in, so those overnight lows won’t be as cold as what we have been seeing.

After the weekend, we get a bit cooler as we start the work week.

We could get a chance for light rain closer to Wednesday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 67-75°

Deserts: 83-87°

