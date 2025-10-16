San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 16, 2025: Chilly nights, warm days

It turned into a beautiful day after a chilly start this morning, when we saw 50s and 40s for most of the county and 30s for the colder spots, including Ramona and some mountain communities.

Tonight will be another chilly one, though not quite as cold as last night. Temperatures warm quickly on Friday with sunny skies and temperatures trending near average for most of the county, though still 5 degrees below average in the deserts.

Gradual warming continues into the weekend with 70s and 80s across the county. The marine layer will return this weekend, so the nights won't be as chilly.

Cooler, but still nice next week, with widespread 70s. A storm will stall offshore, forming a cut-off low, that will move over Southern California at some point next week, bringing a chance of light rain. For now, the best chance of a little rain looks to be Wednesday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-77°

Inland: 75-83°

Mountains: 65-79°

Deserts: 85-88°

