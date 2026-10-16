San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 15, 2026: Hot and windy conditions elevate the fire danger

Weather Headlines:



80s and 90s for the coast and valleys through the weekend.

Heat Advisory for the coast through Saturday.

Santa Ana winds through Sunday, peaking Friday, as a moderate to locally strong event.

High Wind Warning for the inland and mountains through Saturday.

Chance of rain mid to late next week.

Santa Ana winds are here, with strongest winds expected on Friday, and offshore winds continuing through Sunday morning. Peak wind gusts on Thursday were already impressive with widespread gusts over 20mph, while the strongest gust was clocked at 78mph at Sill Hill, which is always one of the windiest spots during Santa Ana winds.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the inland and mountain communities. For inland areas, it is in effect until 8pm Saturday for northeast and easterly sustained winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts of 35 to 55mph and locally higher. While in the mountains, it lasts until midnight Saturday for stronger winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts of 50 to 65mph and isolated higher.

Lowest humidity levels on Friday won't be quite as low as Thursday as moisture from the tropics will get pulled in. Lowest humidity levels on Friday will be between 15 and 30%, and while recent rain will help mitigate the fire danger, we will be near critical fire conditions and precautions should be taken.

These winds coupled with building high pressure, will warm temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal for the coast and valleys. Friday will be the warmest day, when we'll see 90s for most coast and valleys. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coast until 8pm Saturday for highs in the upper-80s to mid-90s.

The mountains and deserts will experience temperatures near to below average into the weekend.

Moisture from Tropical Storm Simon will get pulled in Friday, leading to slightly higher humidity levels, and by Saturday there is a slight chance of sprinkles to a stray shower in the mountains.

A cold Pacific storm will bring a chance of rain mid to late next week. We may see showers as early as late Tuesday, widespread showers on Wednesday, with a few showers lingering into Thursday.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the strong winds this week and the chance of rain next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 87-95°

Inland: 84-95°

Mountains: 58-79°

Deserts: 86-89°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.