San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 15, 2025: Chilly tonight!

The unseasonably cold Pacific storm that brought widespread rain and strong winds across the county on Tuesday continued with a few showers this morning.

Click here for rainfall totals where you live.

That storm is moving out, and with clear skies tonight and dry conditions, temperatures will plummet quickly! Thursday morning low temperatures will be 5 to 15 degrees below average!

Thursday morning lows will be in the 50s for most coastal areas, 40s for most inland areas with some low-50s, mostly 30s in the mountains and 50s in the deserts. It will be a perfect day to dress in layers because we'll see 60s and 70s by the afternoon for most of the county and even 80s in the deserts.

The rest of the week will be warming up, trending back near average by Friday and Saturday, with 70s and 80s across the county into the weekend. Cooler next week, but not as cool as this week, with 60s and 70s for most of the county and 80s in the deserts.

Another storm may bring light rain to the county next week, but the timing and totals remain uncertain.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 74-78°

Mountains: 58-73°

Deserts: 80-84°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.