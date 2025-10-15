San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 14, 2025: Drying out and warming up

An unseasonably cold Pacific storm brought widespread rain and strong winds to the county. Widespread gusts over 30mph were clocked across the county, with peak gusts over 40mph for the coast and valleys, and even gusts to 50mph in the mountains.

Highest rainfall totals were expected in the North County and that's where some areas picked up over 1.00" of rain! Palomar Mountain received the most amount of rain, over 1.50".

Isolated mostly light showers will continue overnight into Wednesday morning before we dry out with clearing skies by the afternoon. It remains cool tomorrow, though, with temperatures 5 to 16 degrees below normal.

With clearer skies and drier conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning it will be quite chilly with morning lows trending 4 to 10 degrees below average. Expect mostly 50s with a few 40s by Wednesday morning and 30s for the higher mountains, while Thursday morning will be even colder.

The rest of the week will be warming up, trending back near average by Friday and Saturday, before temperatures cool again into next week. Another storm may bring light rain to the county next week, but the timing and totals remain uncertain.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-69°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 51-65°

Deserts: 76-79°

