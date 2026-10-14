San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 13, 2026: Santa Ana winds will bring heat and wind

Weather Headlines:



Chilly Wednesday morning

Beach Hazards Statement until 2pm Thursday for elevated surf and tides

Warmer second half of the week with 80s and 90s for the coast and valleys

Heat Advisory for the coast Thursday through Saturday

Santa Ana winds Wednesday through Sunday, peaking Thursday night into Friday, as a moderate, to locally strong event.

High Wind Watch for the inland and mountains Thursday through Saturday.

It's finally feeling like fall! It won't last long, as warmer weather is the story for the second half of the week as high pressure builds and Santa Ana winds develop.

Wednesday morning will be another chilly one with mostly 50s for the coast, inland and deserts and 40s and 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday will be warmer as weak Santa Ana winds develop, with strongest winds Thursday and Friday, then taper off but remain offshore through the weekend.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect for the inland and mountain communities from 6am Thursday until 8pm Saturday for northeast and easterly winds of 25 to 35mph, gusts of 40 to 60mph and isolated gusts over 70mph. Humidity levels will drop between 10 and 25%, but recent rain will help mitigate the fire danger, though you should still be fire safe.

These winds coupled with building high pressure, will warm temperatures 5 to 15, and locally 20 degrees above normal for the coast and valleys. Friday will be the warmest day, when we'll see 90s for most coast and valleys. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the coast from 10am Thursday until 8pm Saturday for highs in the upper-80s to mid-90s.

The mountains and deserts will experience temperatures near to below average into the weekend.

A cold Pacific storm will bring another chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday along with cooler weather and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts. There may be a few storms that bring rain to follow next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 62-75°

Deserts: 81-84°

Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.

