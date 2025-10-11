San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 11, 2025: Nice Sunday, cold storm next week

A picture-perfect weekend continues Sunday! Temperatures will trend near average across the county, with patchy low clouds and fog early, quickly clearing to sunny skies.

Another weather pattern shift moves in next week as a cold Pacific storm dives south, bringing rain Tuesday into early Wednesday, gusty winds, and temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below average!

This will be a typical fall storm, unlike the tropical storms we've been experiencing since the summer. That means we expect widespread rain, mostly light to moderate, from the coast to the mountains, but it's unlikely to see any rain in the deserts.

We may see marine layer drizzle as early as Monday morning and again overnight Monday into Tuesday with showers building during the day Tuesday, tapering off by early Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds will build in the mountains and deserts Monday, peaking Tuesday, with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts up to 55mph. The coast and the valleys will be breezy with gusts of 15 to 25mph. You may want to secure any outdoor decorations that could blow away, like Halloween inflatables.

Drier and warmer by Thursday with continued warming into the weekend.

Morning lows will also be quite a bit cooler next week with 50s for most of the county, and 40s and even 30s in the mountains.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-76°

Inland: 75-82°

Mountains: 67-80°

Deserts: 88-91°

