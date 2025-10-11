San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 10, 2025: Drier weekend, cold storm next week

It has been feeling tropical across the county, with occasional showers, as moisture from what was Hurricane Priscilla has been pulled into the Southwest with help from a storm off the coast of the Pacific Northwest.

Sprinkles to a few showers will continue overnight, drying out by tomorrow morning with only a slight chance of a stray shower in the mountains by the afternoon. Overall, the weekend will be drier, with humidity dropping.

Temperatures will trend near average across the county this weekend in the 70s and 80s from the coast to the mountains and 90s and 80s in the deserts.

Much cooler next week as a cold Pacific storm dives south, bringing a chance of rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday, gusty winds in the mountains and deserts and temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below average!

This will be a typical fall storm, unlike the tropical storms we've been experiencing since the summer, including this week. That means we expect widespread rain, mostly light to moderate, and the timing will be easier to pinpoint.

Drier by Thursday, but the cool air will linger, and we may get another cold storm heading later into October, which would be a great start to the water year!

Morning lows will also be quite a bit cooler next week with 50s for most of the county, and 40s and even 30s in the mountains.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 75-82°

Mountains: 68-82°

Deserts: 93-96°

