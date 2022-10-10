San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 10, 2022: Cooler this week with occasional showers

For the last several days we have seen strong storms over the mountains and the chance for more will continue through Wednesday. While peak activity will be focused over the mountains a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible anywhere in the county.

Tuesday is looking to be the most active day for storms. Any storms that form over the next few days will have the ability to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and abundant lightning.

We're cooling off this week with temperatures trending near to just below average with 70s for most of the county. An upper-level low will set up over Southern California which will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms through midweek. This system becomes cut off from the jetstream midweek which makes the forecast a little tricky. The longer it stalls the longer it will stay cool, which looks like it could be into early next week.

The low looks to move slightly more westward Thursday and Friday which means drier conditions then pushes inland this weekend bringing another chance for scattered showers. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the changes this week with several chances for much-needed rain.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 65-85°

Deserts: 90-95°

