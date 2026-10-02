San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 1, 2026: Extreme heat Friday kicks off a prolonged heat wave

Weather Headlines:



Extreme heat Friday into next week with temperatures 10 to 25 degrees above average, locally close to 30 degrees above average over the weekend.

Extreme Heat Warning for the coast and valleys from Friday through Thursday, may get extended for this prolonged heat wave

Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds Friday through Monday

Friday will be significantly warmer, with temperatures trending 15 to 25 degrees above average for the coast and valleys, while the mountains and deserts will be 5 to 10 degrees above average as high pressure builds over the west and Santa Ana winds develop.

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This will be a long-duration heat wave, with the worst of the heat this weekend and weak to moderate Santa Ana winds Friday through Monday.

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for the coast and valleys from 10am Friday until 8pm Thursday, which may get extended as above-normal temperatures are expected to last into mid-October.

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I'm forecasting several record highs on Friday, with more record highs possible over the weekend; they are highlighted in red below:

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ABC 10News

Santa Ana winds are expected Friday through Monday, peaking over the weekend. Expect east and northeasterly winds of 20 to 45mph with higher gusts possible for the windier spots like Alpine, Sill Hill, Big Black Mountain and Hellhole Canyon. Humidity levels will drop between 15 and 25 percent with these hot, dry and gusty conditions elevating the fire danger.

While the mountains and deserts will also be above average, it won't be as extreme with mostly 80s in the mountains and upper-90s to low 100s in the deserts.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting an 80 to 90 percent chance of above-normal temperatures through mid-October.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Tips to make a fire plan: Figure out where you will go and who you need to contact. Grab important documents and medications for your family and your pets. Bring toys and food for kids and pets. Decide what you are willing to leave and what needs to come.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 85-102°

Inland: 96-106°

Mountains: 76-93°

Deserts: 98-101°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.