San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 7, 2023: Santa Ana winds return midweek

Today was the coolest day of the week with temperatures topping out several degrees cooler than average. Thick marine layer clouds overnight into tomorrow then the winds abruptly change to Santa Ana flow tomorrow scouring out the clouds and elevating the fire danger.

This will be a mild Santa Ana wind event locally but will be stronger for counties to our north. Expect northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts of 30 to 50mph with the strongest winds in the foothills and mountains. Humidity levels will drop between 5 to 20% with the lowest humidity on Thursday.

Winds turn briefly onshore again Friday ushering in higher humidity and a slight cool-down before another round of weaker Santa Ana winds roll in Saturday and Sunday.

With clear skies returning at night and dry conditions be prepared for some cold nights ahead with temperatures plummeting into the 40s for most of the county and 30s for the colder spots. Temperatures will warm quickly during the days with 70s at the coast and 80s inland by Thursday, briefly cooler Friday then warmer this weekend.

Next week we are looking at the potential for rain which would be our first storm of the season. As of right now we could see rain as early as Wednesday but looking more likely for the end of the week as this storm looks like it's going to stall offshore which will impact storm timing. A lot can change between now and then so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on this welcome chance of rain.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 71-77°

Mountains: 55-67°

Deserts: 77-81°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.