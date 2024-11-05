San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 5, 2024: Critical Fire Weather Wednesday and Thursday

We saw a mild Santa Ana wind event earlier today. The sea breeze is returning, with a pleasant Election Day on tap tomorrow. It will be a chilly morning in the 40s and 50s for most of the county and 30s in the mountains, with temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s by the afternoon and warmer in the 80s in the deserts.

A strong Santa Ana wind event will lead to critical fire conditions Wednesday and Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 7pm Wednesday until 1pm Thursday for the inland and mountain communities. Expect northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts of 35 to 55mph with humidity levels dropping between 5 to 15%.

The brush will dry out with this round of Santa Ana winds, with dry conditions through the weekend continuing to dry the brush, making it prime for a fire spark to start a fire. Now is the time to go over your evacuation plan with your household and have your essential items ready to go.

If you haven't already, make sure you continue to clear defensible space around your home, but avoid using electrical equipment, like chainsaws, that may spark a fire that could spread quickly in these dry conditions. Also check your vehicle for anything that may be dragging that could spark a fire as you drive.

Temperatures will be trending close to normal all week for the coast and valleys, while temperatures will drop 5 to 10 degrees below normal in the mountains and deserts starting Wednesday. It will gradually warm here by the weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 74-79°

Mountains: 62-74°

Deserts: 79-83°

