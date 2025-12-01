San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 30, 2025: A sunny, breezy start to December

This extended forecast for the start of December proves, once again, it's hard to find a better place to live than San Diego -- as if any of us needed another reminder.

First, though, we have to get through the final evening of November. Patchy fog will roll into the coast and valleys, so for those of you hitting the roads late to head home for the Thanksgiving holiday, just be aware visibility will be impacted in some areas.

The mountains will get hit with an overnight breeze, with the strongest gusts reaching 35 mph, foreshadowing the return of Santa Ana winds on Monday.

Those winds will hit the mountains and feed into the foothills and valleys, with sustains westerly breezes ranging between 10-25 mph, peaking around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Temperatures will hang right around average, with the coast topping out in the mid-60s to low 70s, and the valleys hitting the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Meantime, the mountains will see temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-60s and the deserts reaching the mid-60s to low 70s.

As far as sky conditions go, all of San Diego County will be mostly sunny — not just to start the week & the month, but every single day through the extended forecast.

Well, all but one day — on Wednesday when it will be partly cloudy, along with a slight chance for showers in and west of the mountains in the evening.

That's also our coolest day of the week, but temperatures will, at most, only be about 5 degrees cooler than normal.

Those temperatures slowly rebound back to average through the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 68-75°

Mountains: 49-64°

Deserts: 66-72°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.