San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 29, 2025: Sunny finish to November

San Diego County will wrap up November on a sunny note, before minor changes to the forecast arrive by midweek.

First, though, a quick update on our drought conditions:

This week's drought monitor update shows San Diego and nearly the entire state has climbed out of the drought! We're still abnormally dry but no longer experiencing an official drought.

Now to the forecast — areas west of the mountains will see patchy fog work into the region and stick around into the morning. That clears out by 8 a.m. clearing the way for mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures on the coast and in the valleys will be a few degrees below normal, while the mountains and deserts will be 5-10 degrees above normal.

The mountains will see a westerly breeze pick up in the afternoon, with sustained winds between 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Then, on Monday, the breeze switches to a Santa Ana wind, coming out of the east around 15-25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph, flowing into the foothills and valleys as well.

Monday also comes with a slight bump in temperatures along the coast and in the valleys to get back to average. The mountains and deserts instead cool down by a few degrees.

We stay mostly sunny to clear through Tuesday, followed by temperatures hitting their low point in the week on Wednesday.

Rain chances return to the region Wednesday as well, along with a chance for snow around 6,500+ ft. of elevation. That means Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain, who both sit below that number, could see some flurries, but it's not likely at the moment.

Slight chances of showers and mountain snow stick around into Thursday. Temperatures then climb a few degrees and we get back to mostly sunny conditions through next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 67-73°

Mountains: 58-69°

Deserts: 73-77°

