San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 28, 2025: Patchy morning fog & a cooldown

It was a pleasant day with mostly 60s and 70s across the county. The marine layer will return tonight, bringing patchy fog into Saturday morning. Patchy fog will be possible each night and morning into the weekend.

Cooler this weekend compared to the record heat we felt earlier this week, but still trending near to 8 degrees above average.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Sunday into Monday with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph.

If traveling home from the holiday weekend, you may run into airline delays as a storm moving across the country will bring snow to the northern states and potentially severe weather to the south.

It will be cooler by midweek, with mostly 60s across the county, and a chance of showers as a storm moves in from the Northwest. There's still a lot of uncertainty about this storm's track, but it doesn't look like a major rainmaker this far out. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates heading into next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 63-71°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 58-72°

Deserts: 74-76°

