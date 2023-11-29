San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 28, 2023: Cooling off with spotty showers the rest of the workweek

Tomorrow the fair weather we've enjoyed will turn much cooler, breezy and occasionally wet for the end of the work week. A storm system will push through California dropping temperatures 5 to 10 degrees tomorrow with spotty showers, the best chance in the evening into the overnight hours.

Another system will bring isolated showers late Thursday into Friday. Both of these storms are moisture-starved so showers will be mostly light with accumulations from Wednesday through Friday between .05 to .50" and little to no rain in the deserts. Sunshine will mix in with the clouds.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 25 to 50mph with the passing of each storm.

It will be drastically cooler for the second half of the week with low to mid 60s for most of the county and 40s in the mountains! We may even see snow flurries at the higher mountain peaks above 5,000' Thursday and Friday night but no accumulation is expected.

Things dry out for the weekend with gradual warming into next week when we'll see 70s return to the coast and near 80 inland!

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 60-67°

Mountains: 45-58°

Deserts: 68-72°

