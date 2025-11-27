San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 26, 2025: Record warmth then a cooldown by the weekend

Wednesday was a record warm day in Escondido (98°) and Chula Vista (82°)! Temperatures topped out mostly 10 to nearly 20 degrees above average across the county.

While it won't be quite as warm on Thanksgiving, temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees above average with upper 60s to mid-70s at the coast, mid-70s to low-80s inland, mostly 60s in the mountains and mostly 70s in the desert.

The warm weather is due to high pressure and mild Santa Ana winds. Those Santa Ana winds peaked at 41mph in the windiest spots with widespread gusts of 20 to 30mph inland to the mountains.

It will remain breezy to gusty for the foothills and mountains tonight with winds tapering during the day on Thursday.

Clouds will build Wednesday night into Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the county. This will keep temperatures milder for the Turkey Trots across the county, with mid to upper 50s for runners.

Much cooler by the weekend as a storm passes by to the north and brings snow and potentially severe weather as it moves across the country, impacting travel home after the holiday weekend. It's looking less likely for that storm to bring us any rain, but in case the storm track changes, I'm keeping a slight chance of showers Sunday into Monday.

By Sunday, you can expect 60s along the coast and in the valleys, mid-70s in the deserts, and temperatures plummeting to the 50s in the mountains.

Slight warming Monday and Tuesday with another storm bringing the chance of rain mid to late next week.

Thanksgiving Day Highs:

Coast: 68-77°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 59-76°

Deserts: 76-80°

