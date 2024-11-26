San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 26, 2024: Cloudy, cool and showery conditions through Wednesday

This morning is a little warmer, with scattered 40s and 50s across our most populated neighborhoods along the coast and valleys. Despite a warmer start, this afternoon is going to be cooler, with clouds increasing through the ahead of evening showers.

The inland valleys will trend cooler, peaking in the mid-70s this afternoon, the mountains in the upper 50s, and the deserts in the low 80s. The coastal communities will push into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Counties to our north will see the most rain, while San Diego gets clipped with showers and heavy mist starting tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary totals range from .01 to .10", more significant in the mountains, with totals reaching nearly .30".

Strong winds will target the passes and canyons tomorrow afternoon with isolated gusts up to 45mph as onshore flow strengthens.

Temperatures will remain near or shy of seasonal through Wednesday before conditions improve just in time for Thanksgiving. Wednesday is the coolest day of the week then we'll slowly warm up on Thursday. Despite a dry Thanksgiving, skies will have passing clouds. We'll have another chance for light showers this weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-69°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 60-68°

Deserts: 78-83°

