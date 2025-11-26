San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 25, 2025: Warm with mid Santa Ana winds

It was a warm day across the county, with highs mostly in the 70s and 80s! It will be even warmer tomorrow with temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above average as high pressure builds and mild Santa Ana winds pick up.

Winds will remain offshore through Wednesday, when they will peak. Expect easterly gusts of 20 to 40mph inland to the mountains, along with lower humidity levels. Luckily, recent rains will help mitigate fire danger, though everyone should remain fire-safe.

Thanksgiving, you can expect highs in the low to mid-70s at the coast, upper-70s to mid-80s inland, low to mid-60s in the mountains, and mid to upper-70s in the desert. Clouds build Wednesday night into Thursday, keeping morning temperatures milder, perfect for the Turkey Trots across the county! You can expect mostly upper-50s as the runs kick off.

5 degrees cooler by Black Friday, though still nice, in the 60s and 70s for most of the county.

Much cooler by the weekend as a storm brings the potential for showers Sunday into Monday. There remains quite a bit of uncertainty about this storm's track, but it's worth noting early, as it may impact travelers heading home from the holiday weekend.

By Sunday, you can expect 60s for the coast and valleys, low-70s in deserts, while temperatures will plummet to the 40s in the mountains, and we may even see high-elevation snow with this storm.

Things look drier by Tuesday with sunny skies and temperatures warming back near average, in the 60s and 70s for most and 50s in the mountains.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 79-85°

Mountains: 60-76°

Deserts: 76-80°

