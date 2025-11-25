San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 24, 2025: Thanksgiving week warm-up

We're in store for a Thanksgiving week warm-up! Temperatures peak on Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to locally 15 degrees above average, as high pressure builds over the Southwest.

Mild offshore winds will develop Tuesday into Wednesday with easterly gusts of 20 to 35mph inland to the mountains and lower humidity levels. Luckily, recent rains will help mitigate the fire danger, though everyone should remain fire safe.

Thanksgiving you can expect highs in the low to mid-70s at the coast, upper-70s to mid-80s inland, low to mid-60s in the mountains, and mid to upper-70s in the desert.

5 to 10 degrees cooler by Black Friday, though still nice, in the 60s and 70s for most of the county.

Much cooler by the weekend as a storm brings the potential for showers Sunday into Monday. There remains quite a bit of uncertainty on the track of this storm, but it's worth mentioning early, as it may impact travelers heading home from the holiday weekend.

By Sunday, you can expect 60s along the coast, in valleys, and in deserts, and plummeting to the 40s in the mountains, and we may even see high-elevation snow with this storm.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 74-81°

Mountains: 58-72°

Deserts: 75-77°

