San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 23, 2023: Cool with possible showers for Black Friday

Temperatures plummeted 5 to 15 degrees today and it will be even cooler tomorrow with highs topping out near to 5 degrees below average! Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week with plenty more clouds and a slight chance of drizzle to a few light showers overnight tonight into tomorrow. Accumulations, if any, will be light from a few hundredths of an inch to a tenth of an inch.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph into tomorrow. This is all from a storm that is going to sweep across the country through Thanksgiving weekend likely causing travel issues as it goes.

Santa Ana winds return Sunday, and though it won't be as warm as it was earlier this week, it will be sunny dry and breezy. Expect mild days with 60s and 70s for most of the county though chilly in the mountains in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the coast and valleys and close to freezing in the mountains.

Fair weather into next week becoming cooler by the end of the week when we may see another chance for a little light rain.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 65-69°

Mountains: 46-60°

Deserts: 72-74°

