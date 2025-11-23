San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 22, 2025: Drying out with a Thanksgiving week warm-up

The third and final storm of the week is finally moving out of San Diego after bringing widespread totals of .25 to 1.00" of rain across the county.

Rain totals for the entire past week are impressive! Most areas picked up 2 to 3+ inches of rain, while peak totals topped out over 4 inches!

Santa Ana winds have accompanied this storm with widespread gusts of 20 to 40mph and a peak gust of 64mph clocked at Sill Hill, located between Julian and Alpine. The wind will taper off tonight and the clouds will start to clear with sunshine and fair weather on tap for Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday will trend back near average with warmer weather for Thanksgiving week. By Thanksgiving temperatures will top out 5 to 10 degrees above average under sunny skies.

You can expect 70s for the coast and deserts, 70s and a few low-80s inland, and 60s in the mountains.

While we get a break in the rain through the holiday, we're tracking another storm possibly heading our way as early as next weekend. This will be important to monitor, especially for travelers heading home from the holiday weekend.

Our recent rain has made a big dent in our drought conditions. San Diego has a 2.51" surplus and our drought level has dropped to level one, or 'Moderate' Drought.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-69°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 52-67°

Deserts: 72-74°

