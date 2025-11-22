San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 21, 2025: Lingering showers before a Thanksgiving warm-up

The third and final storm of the week arrived late Thursday, bringing widespread rain across the county into Friday morning. That storm moved west over the Pacific but will pass south of San Diego, bringing a chance of showers late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Depending on how close that storm passes to the south will determine how much more rain we get. While most rain will be light to moderate, if the storm tracks closer we may get periods of heavy rain, with the best chance over the mountains and deserts.

Saturday afternoon we'll see sunshine mixing in with a slight chance of showers, again best chance near the mountains and deserts, though most areas won't pick up any more rain.

This most recent storm has already dropped decent rainfall totals. We saw a range of rainfall totals, with National City receiving 1.16" while Rancho Bernardo picked up 0.36". Any additional rainfall will be mostly light through Saturday.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

Rain totals for the entire past week are impressive! Most areas picked up 2 to 3 inches of rain, while peak totals topped out over 4 inches!

Click here to see rainfall totals from the last week.

Winds also picked up across the county on Friday. Boucher Hill near Palomar Mountain clocked 49 mph gusts on the stronger end, while Shelter Island felt 21 mph gusts.

We get a break in the rain starting Sunday, as sunshine returns and temperatures warm into Thanksgiving next week.

Thanksgiving will be warm with temperatures mostly 5 to 10 degrees above average under sunny skies. You can expect 70s for the coast and deserts, 70s and 80s inland, and 60s in the mountains.

While we get a break in the rain through the holiday, we're now tracking another storm possibly heading our way as early as next weekend. This will be important to monitor, especially for travelers heading home from the Holiday weekend.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 60-70°

Mountains: 41-56°

Deserts: 64-67°

