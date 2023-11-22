San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 21, 2023: Warm Wednesday, cooler Thanksgiving

It was a warm and windy day with peak wind gusts over the past 24 hours reaching 80mph at Sill Hill and several gusts over 60mph in areas like Alpine, Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Otay Mountain.

Tomorrow will be nearly as warm as today with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees above average. It won't be as windy but Santa Ana winds will continue with easterly winds of 15 to 35mph and low humidity.

The sea-breeze returns late Wednesday into Thanksgiving which will usher in a 5 to 15-degree drop in temperatures for the holiday. Expect mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, mostly low to mid 70s inland, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts for Thanksgiving.

A storm passing through the Northwest will dive south ushering in this dip in temperatures bring more clouds and a slight chance of drizzle to a few light showers late Thursday night into Friday. Accumulations, if any, will be light. Gusty winds will build targeting the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph.

Santa Ana winds return Sunday, and though it won't be as warm as it's been this week, it will be sunny dry and breezy. Expect cooler days and brisk nights with 60s for highs for most of the county Friday and Saturday with mere 50s in the mountains. Overnight lows will hover in the 40s and 50s for the coast and valleys and close to freezing in the mountains.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-80°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 55-71°

Deserts: 74-77°

