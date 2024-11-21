San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 20, 2024: Dry through Friday, weekend rain

Another chilly night on tap with most of the county waking up in the 40s tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, with some low-80s inland and in the deserts, mostly low-70s at the coast, and near 70 in the mountains.

An atmospheric river is drenching Northern California and will continue to do so through the weekend. The storm will weaken as it dives south, bringing cooler and wet weather to San Diego.

Temperatures will plummet 5 to 15 degrees by Sunday with a chance of a few light showers as early as Saturday night. There remains uncertainty of when the best chance of rain arrives. As of right now it looks to be late Sunday or Monday. The unsettled weather continues through Wednesday with a slight chance of light showers.

Rainfall will mostly be light to moderate, but brief heavy rain will be possible at times. Early rainfall forecasts will average between .10 - .50", locally up to 1.25" near the mountains.

Thanksgiving is trending dry and mild with 60s and 70s for most of the county.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we continue to track this storm and update you on timing and totals as we get closer to the weekend.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-74°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 64-77°

Deserts: 76-79°

