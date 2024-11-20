San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 19, 2024: Warmer days, weekend rain

Tonight will be a chilly night though most inland areas will stay in the 40s with only the coldest spots, like Ramona, dipping into the 30s.

Winds remain weakly offshore tomorrow with clear skies, dry conditions, chilly nights and mornings with warm afternoons the trend through Friday as high pressure settles over the Southwest. Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday, nearing 80 degrees in the valleys and deserts, low-70s at the coast, 60s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

An atmospheric river will drench Northern California this week, weakening as it dives south by the weekend. Temperatures will plummet 5 to 15 degrees by Sunday with a chance of a few light showers as early as Saturday night. The best chance of rain will be Sunday with a slight chance of a few light showers Monday, Tuesday and perhaps into Wednesday morning.

Rainfall will be widespread as the cold front swings through, with preliminary timing Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Rainfall will mostly be light to moderate, but brief heavy rain will be possible at times. Early rainfall forecasts will average between .10 - .50", locally up to an inch near the mountains.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we continue to track this storm and update you on timing and totals as we get closer to the weekend.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 61-74°

Deserts: 73-77°

