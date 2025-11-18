San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 17, 2025: Storm two brings more rain tonight & Tuesday

It was a cool day across the county with mostly 60s for the coast and valleys, 40s and 50s in the mountains and low-70s in the deserts. A cold front will swing through tonight, bringing rain, gusty winds, and even cooler temperatures into Tuesday, with maybe even a dusting of snow.

The most widespread rain will arrive with the cold front between 7/8pm and 10pm/midnight on Monday. Intermittent showers will continue into Tuesday, mostly light to moderate, with sunshine mixing in. The best chance of rain on Tuesday will be during the morning commute, with shower activity tapering off into the afternoon and evening.

It will be breezy into Tuesday, mainly in the mountains and deserts, where westerly winds of 20 to 35mph are expected.

Rainfall totals from this second storm won't be as high as last weekend's. Through Tuesday, we'll average between .50 to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains and less than .15" in the deserts. Higher amounts locally will be possible if and where thunderstorms form. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight into Tuesday.

Wednesday looks to be a drier day before a potential third storm brings more rain and wind to the county for the end of the week. There is more uncertainty with this third storm, with the chance of rain any time between Thursday and Saturday. As of now, the best chance of rain looks to arrive late Thursday with peak activity Friday and showers lingering into Saturday.

The cool weather sticks around all week, with temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below average, with Tuesday the coolest day of the week.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with warming temperatures into early next week and we should get a break in the rain for a bit.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 59-63°

Inland: 58-63°

Mountains: 41-55°

Deserts: 66-69°

