San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 16, 2023: More rain by Friday night

Yesterday's extreme weather brought in impressive rainfall totals and gusty winds. Oceanside was a big winner, collecting 1.26" while Carlsbad recorded 1.19", Encinitas 0.75", Fallbrook 1.07" and Mt. Woodson 0.69". Today was warmer and feeling quite tropical with high humidity as we remain in the subtropical flow.

A storm system that has been parked off the California coast all week will finally push into California Friday into Saturday bringing isolated to scattered showers to San Diego County Friday night into Saturday.

Most of Friday is trending dry with the chance for showers building overnight with occasional showers through the day Saturday before drying out by Sunday morning. Rainfall will be mostly light to moderate with rainfall totals averaging between .10 to .50" from the coast to the mountains with only a few hundredths expected in the deserts.

The threat for thunderstorms will be low with this second round but it will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s for most of the county and 50s in the mountains.

The additional rainfall will not only help our water year total, as San Diego has a deficit of .67", but it will also raise our fuel moisture levels so when Santa Ana winds return next week the threat of a wildfire won't be as high.

Our weather changes abruptly Monday with Santa Ana winds, potentially moderate to strong, ushering in a 5 to 10 degree jump in temperatures, sunny skies, low humidity and gusty winds. Temperatures return to the 70s at the coast and 80s inland while it will remain chilly in the mountains in the 50s and 70s in the deserts.

The sea-breeze returns by Thanksgiving ushering in a slight dip in temperatures, higher humidity and a return of the marine layer.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 57-69°

Deserts: 75-79°

