San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 13, 2024: Warm Thursday, cool and wet Friday

It turned out to be another beautiful day after a chilly start this morning. In fact, Poway and Ramona started the day at 39 degrees and warmed to the low-80s by the afternoon! Tomorrow will be another great day to dress in layers as it will be chilly in the morning, mostly in the 40s with 30s for the colder inland and mountain areas.

It will be nearly as warm on Thursday before a cold storm drops temperatures mostly 10 to 20 degrees below average by Friday!

Expect occasional showers Friday with a slight chance of showers to linger into Saturday. Rainfall will mostly be light to moderate, and preliminary rainfall totals will average between .05 to .25" from the coast to the mountains, with little to no rain expected in the deserts. Locally higher amounts will be possible in the mountains.

Due to the cold nature of this storm we may get a little snow for the higher mountains! Snow levels will hover near 5,000' Friday dropping as low as 4,000' by Saturday morning. We may see up to an inch of wet snow for areas like Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts late Thursday into Friday. Expect westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph.

Temperatures will plummet by Sunday morning when we'll be waking up in the 30s for most inland areas, 20s in the mountains, and 40s for most coast and desert locations.

Sunday will be a pleasant day, though still cooler than average by 5 to 10 degrees, expect 60s for the coast and valleys, low 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Sunny and warmer weather will be the trend next week as high pressure builds. Temperatures soar back near 80 inland by Wednesday and we may see another round of Santa Ana winds next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-75°

Inland: 72-78°

Mountains: 61-75°

Deserts: 78-82°

