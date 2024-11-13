San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 12, 2024: Warmer tomorrow, cool & wet weather by Friday

It turned out to be a beautiful sunny day after a little bit of rain overnight and early this morning. While most areas didn't see accumulating rain, a few spots did pick up .01 to .02".

Tonight will be a chilly one with temperatures plummeting to the 40s by sunrise for most of the county and 30s for the colder inland and mountain areas.

Winds turn weakly offshore tomorrow, allowing temperatures to warm quickly under sunny skies. Highs will top out near average across the county with 60s and 70s everywhere. It will be nearly as warm on Thursday.

A cold storm will bring a chance of scattered showers Friday into Saturday, along with gusty winds to the mountains and deserts. Temperatures will plummet 10 to 20 degrees below average!

Preliminary rainfall totals will average between .05 to .25" from the coast to the mountains with little to no rain expected in the deserts.

Temperatures will plummet by Sunday morning when we'll be waking up in the 30s for most inland areas, 20s in the mountains, and 40s for most coast and deserts.

Sunday will be a pleasant day, though still cooler than average by 5 to 10 degrees, expect 60s for the coast and valleys.

There is a very slight chance of patchy drizzle on Monday with sunnier and warmer weather by Tuesday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-75°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 60-73°

Deserts: 77-80°

