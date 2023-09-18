San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, September 18, 2023: Taste of fall as we end the summer season

As we kick off a new workweek, dense marine layer clouds continue to provide drizzle and light shower activity across the coastal and inland communities, saturating some of our roadways. Leave time for travel as you head out.

Following a spooky October-like weekend, we'll have better clearing this afternoon, leading to warmer temperatures across the county, especially in the mountains and deserts. This past weekend was so cold we broke records for the coolest daytime highs in areas like Ramona and Vista.

The marine layer will stick around each morning this week as a low-pressure system sits parked off the west coast. That system will move inland Wednesday, ramping up winds with isolated gusts up to 60mph in wind-prone neighborhoods along the foothill and mountain communities. Meanwhile, we'll have a nice sea breeze west of the mountains.

Temperatures remain moderate for the first half of the week, with a gradual warming pattern on Thursday.

Autumn equinox falls on Friday at 11:50 p.m. Expect a warm and average start to the new season with daytime highs in the upper 70s, low 80s from the mountains to the coast, and upper 90s in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-74

Inland: 71-75

Mountains: 72-82

Deserts: 95-98

