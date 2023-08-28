San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, August 28, 2023: Excessive heat will blanket the county

August will end on a scorcher, with inland areas pushing at or near 100 degrees this afternoon with gradual cooling mid-week.

By 10 AM, everyone except the coast will be under either a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday night.

The heat will peak Tuesday, with desert communities topping nearly 120 and most inland and mountain areas climbing at or over 100.

Take the proper precautions in this brutal heat. If you work outside, take frequent breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water, refrain from strenuous activities outdoors, and never leave kids or pets in a vehicle. Check on those elderly or vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and ensure they have adequate cooling systems.

Fire danger will be elevated, so check your tires for loose tread or vehicles for loose parts because any spark could cause a wildfire.

By Wednesday, the dome of warm air will weaken and move south. While this cools us down, it'll increase monsoonal moisture, leading to the chance for a pop-up shower or two in the mountains and deserts.

By Friday, a trough off the Pacific Northwest dives south, increasing onshore flow and cooling us back to seasonal conditions. We're looking at a near-perfect Labor Day weekend.

On Wednesday night, expect the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, the "blue supermoon"! This will be the second full moon of August. As of right now, the views inland look clear.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 76-93

Inland: 99-104

Mountains: 94-103

Deserts: 114-117

