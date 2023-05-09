San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 9, 2023: Cooling off with breezy winds and light rain

We're going downhill on our temperature roller coaster with tomorrow the coolest day when temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees below average.

A weak disturbance is passing by to the north bringing gusty winds, slower clearing and patchy drizzle to a few light showers overnight into tomorrow morning.

It will be breezy to gusty each afternoon and evening through tomorrow with westerly winds of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys and 25 to 65mph for the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 5pm today until noon tomorrow.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with a warming trend kicking off that will take temperatures into the 70s this Mother's Day weekend at the coast, 80s inland, near 80 in the mountains and 100s in the deserts. Temperatures will warm 15 to nearly 30 degrees from tomorrow to this weekend away from the coast with the biggest jump in the mountains.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 57-69°

Deserts: 85-89°

