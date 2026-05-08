San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 7, 2026: Warm Mother's Day weekend

It was a warm day inland while the marine layer was stubborn at some beaches keeping things cooler at the coast. Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend with Monday expected to be the warmest day, though above normal temperatures will likely last through most of next week.

It will be breezy in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 20 to 40mph through at least Saturday.

Temperatures will top out 5 to nearly 20 degrees above average across the county by Monday as high pressure builds over the west.

This Mother's Day weekend, you can expect 70s for the coast, 80s inland, 70s and 80s in the mountains, and 100s in the deserts.

An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect for the deserts from 10am Sunday until 8pm Tuesday for highs between 103 and 109 degrees.

The marine layer will be present each morning, with patchy fog along the coast and in the valleys. Most areas will clear quickly to sunny skies, but low clouds, aka May Gray, may linger at some beaches into the afternoon. When high pressure brings warm weather inland it creates a greater temperature inversion from the cool ocean water, leading to a persistent cloud bank stuck at the beach.

While temperatures taper off by the end of next week, they will remain above average.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 75-85°

Mountains: 73-87°

Deserts: 101-105°

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