San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 6, 2026: Turning up the heat

Wednesday marked the beginning of a warming trend that took our temperatures into the 60s and 70s for most of the county. Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend with Monday expected to be the warmest day of the stretch, though above normal temperatures will likely last through mid-May!

It will be breezey in the afternoons with westerly winds of 15 to 25mph anywhere in the county.

Temperatures will top out 5 to nearly 20 degrees above average across the county by Monday as high pressure builds over the west.

This Mother's Day weekend, you can expect 70s for the coast, 80s inland, 70s and 80s in the mountains, and 100s in the deserts.

The marine layer will be present each morning with patchy fog for the coast and valleys. Most areas will clear quickly to sunny skies, but it's possible to see low clouds, aka May Gray, linger at some beaches into the afternoon. When high pressure brings warm weather inland it creates a greater temperature inversion from the cool ocean water, leading to a persistent cloud bank stuck at the beach.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 72-80°

Mountains: 70-84°

Deserts: 96-100°

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