San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 6, 2025: Sunshine returns tomorrow & the start of a warm-up

May Gray stuck around for the coast and valleys today, but sunshine is back in the forecast tomorrow. Morning clouds and patchy fog will clear most areas by mid to late morning.

Wednesday will be warmer by 5 to 10 degrees with most of the county trending near average by the afternoon. Tomorrow is the beginning of a warming trend that ramps up for the end of the week, peaking on Saturday when highs will be 10 to 20 degrees above average.

By Thursday, expect low mid-70s for the coast and mountains, low to mid-80s inland, and mid-90s in the deserts. Saturday warms to the mid-70s to mid-80s at the coast, upper-80s to mid-90s inland, mid-80s in the mountains and nearing 110 degrees in the deserts, where heat risk will be a concern.

Saturday will be the peak of our temperature roller coaster, Sunday will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler, but still near to 10 degrees above average.

Mother's Day will be warm across the county with mostly low-70s at the coast, mid-80s inland, mid to upper-70s in the mountains and around 105 in the deserts.

Greater cooling moves in next week as a trough of low pressure develops over the west, with temperatures trending below normal again by Tuesday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-72°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 63-74°

Deserts: 85-89°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.