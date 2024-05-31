San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 30, 2024: Slight dip in temperatures this weekend

It was a warm afternoon after the marine layer cleared with some 70s along the coast and even a few 80s inland, including 83 in Escondido and Ramona!

Starting tomorrow, coastal communities will see slower and potentially uneven clearing, while inland areas will still become sunny through the morning.

Temperatures dip slightly this weekend, trending a few degrees cooler than average for the coast and valleys but still above normal in the deserts as a trough of low-pressure moves in.

Onshore flow will increase, bringing breezy to gusty winds to the foothills, mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through Monday.

Gradual warming next week when we'll see some 70s return to the coast, 80s inland to the mountains and near 110 in the deserts by Thursday as high pressure builds over the west.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-71°

Inland: 73-82°

Mountains: 76-83°

Deserts: 103-106°

