San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 30, 2022: Warm Memorial Day

Morning clouds will clear out faster to sunny skies for our Memorial Day. A touch warmer today with continued warming through the workweek.

If headed to the beaches be prepared for elevated surf and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 9pm tomorrow for waves of 3 to 6 feet.

Gusty winds will continue in the afternoons and evenings in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph today and tomorrow. Another round of gusty winds will develop over the weekend as a trough of low pressure dives south ushering in a cooling trend and thicker marine layer clouds.

This weekend expect more May Gray with slower clearing and limited to partial clearing for some.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 73-81°

Mountains: 67-79°

Deserts: 95-99°

